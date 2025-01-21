PHOTOS: President Trump attends several balls to close out Inauguration Day

President Trump attended several balls on the evening of his second inauguration, with messages that he will make the military the strongest it has ever been and bring "common sense" back to the office.

The festivities began after Trump issued a flurry of executive orders and actions, including pardons for around 1,500 defendants charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and sweeping changes to the country's immigration system.

His first stop of the night was the Commander in Chief Ball, where he addressed the nation's military.

Andrew Harnik / Getty Images / Getty Images President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and second lady Usha Vance dance with service members during the Commander-in-Chief Ball on Monday.

"It's highly appropriate that we also honor the men and women who keep us safe, and that's what you are," he said. "Your bravery inspires us, your service unites us, and your sacrifice and spirit protect us all."

He pledged to restore the military to the strength he says it had under his first tenure.

Andrew Harnik / Getty Images / Getty Images Kid Rock talks with defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth at the Commander-in-Chief Ball on Monday.

"We're gonna make our military so strong that we don't have to use it. Wouldn't that be good?" he said. "They'll look at us and they'll say, 'There's no way we're going after that one.'"

He virtually spoke with soldiers stationed in South Korea, who congratulated him on his victory.

PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump dance to The Battle Hymn of the Republic during the Commander-In-Chief inaugural ball at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Monday.

The president was joined on stage by First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance. The couples danced on stage, and Trump and Vance concluded their appearance by using swords to cut into a cake modeled after a plane.

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images First Lady Melania Trump laughs as she watches President Trump cut with a saber into a cake representation of the new Air Force One design during the Commander-In-Chief inaugural ball at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC on Monday.

The Liberty Ball featured performances by Jason Aldean, Billy Ray Cyrus and the Air Force Band before the Trumps and Vances took the stage. This time they were joined by several of Trump's children — including Donald Jr., Eric, Ivanka and Tiffany — and their spouses.

"I like to say we are a great nation," the Trump said. "We will soon be the greatest we've ever been, and it won't take long…just watch what happens, there's gonna be big progress."

Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump watch as the Village People perform during the Liberty inaugural ball at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Monday.

Trump closed out his appearances at both balls by dancing to the "YMCA" by the Village People, who performed the song live at the Liberty Ball.

