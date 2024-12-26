Giving up alcohol for Dry January? Our newsletter can help you reach your goal

So you want to take a break from drinking alcohol. Maybe it's your New Year's resolution. Or maybe you just want a clearer mind, a stronger body and, yeah, fewer hangovers!

Whatever your reason may be, Life Kit is here to help. Staying sober (or soberish if you're doing "damp" January) for a whole month can be a challenge. How do you actually avoid the temptation of drinking in the real world?

That's why we've created Life Kit's Guide to Dry January. It's a free, limited-run newsletter series that offers expert strategies and best practices on how to give up alcohol for a whole month.

Dry January strategies, straight to your inbox

Each email we'll send is designed to tackle a different challenge of your alcohol-free journey. Here's a sampling of what you'll get in your inbox.

The benefits of taking a break from alcohol: How it affects your body and mind.

How it affects your body and mind. Making your alcohol-free plan: Strategies and techniques to reduce the temptation to drink.

Strategies and techniques to reduce the temptation to drink. Dealing with social pressure: How to deal with parties and gatherings — and scripts for what to say when people offer you a drink.

How to deal with parties and gatherings — and scripts for what to say when people offer you a drink. Mocktails and motivation: Delicious, alcohol-free drink recipes, plus a mindfulness exercise to keep you on track.

Delicious, alcohol-free drink recipes, plus a mindfulness exercise to keep you on track. Reflection time: Grab your notebook. Questions to ask yourself as your alcohol-free month comes to a close.

Health benefits of Dry January

You may be wondering: Before I go through all this effort to give up alcohol for a month, will taking a break actually do anything for my health?

According to research, yes. There are a handful of studies that point to some benefits of abstinence for even moderate drinkers. Let's walk through a few of them and see what kinds of changes you might expect. (You'll find more benefits in our newsletter!)

🛏️ You'll get better sleep. According to a 2016 study of 857 people who participated in Dry January, 62% reported better sleep after giving up alcohol for a month.

⚖️ It can help you lose weight. In 2018, researchers in Britain compared health outcomes among a group of people who agreed to stop drinking for a month with the health of a group that continued to consume alcohol. Those in the alcohol-free group lost some weight.

❣️ It's good for your liver. Researchers in the Netherlands documented the biochemical effects of one month of alcohol abstinence in a small study. After a monthlong break, study participants showed a reduction in a liver enzyme that is typically elevated when the liver is under stress — which suggests a positive effect.

A quick note: If alcohol is causing you stress or harm, seek medical advice. There are a variety of treatments, including counseling, medications and support groups, to help people who want to end that dependency. This includes Alcoholics Anonymous, which has helped countless people. This guide from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism can help you find a program that's right for you.

