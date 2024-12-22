Millions face wintry weather for what could be a record-setting holiday travel season

Millions of people have started traveling for the holiday, braving cold temperatures, snow showers and wet roads as wintry weather snarls traffic across the country.

More than 119 million people are expected to travel for Christmas and Hanukkah, which both fall on the same day this year, through the New Year, a figure that would break a travel record set in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic, according to AAA .

Here is what you need to know about holiday travel.

Rain and snow is making travel messy for some

Rain and snow showers have impacted the Pacific Northwest since Saturday, while in the Northeast and areas around the Great Lakes, cold air from the Arctic has sent temperatures plunging, according to the National Weather Service.

Travelers at several airports have already been experiencing delays heading into the holidays. On Friday, heavy fog caused hundreds of delays at San Diego International Airport, according to KPBS . Those flying in and out of Boston Logan International Airport have also seen delays because of ice and snow.

On Sunday, heavy snow is expected across the northern Cascades in the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, while flooding could take place along coastal parts of northern California.

Rain will continue across the Pacific Northwest on Monday, the NWS says. Western parts of the Great Lakes could also see more snow.

On Christmas Eve, travel will be messy in many parts of the country as thunderstorms are forecast in the southern Plains. Rain is expected to slow travel on the West Coast and in the Ohio Valley as well. There is also likely to be snow in the Northeast, where some places could see 1 to 3 inches of snow, potentially waking up to a white Christmas.

NWS / weather.gov / weather.gov This graphic of the U.S. shows areas that are most likely to have snow on the ground on Christmas Day.

Parts of the West Coast — including Washington, Oregon and northern California — the Midwest, areas around the Great Lakes and northern New England could also wake up to a white Christmas, according to the NWS.

Be prepared for delays

If traveling for the holiday, be prepared for long lines at airports and long drive times.

Arrive at airports early and allow for extra time to check luggage as well as go through airport security, said David Pekoske, administrator of the Transportation Security Administration.

"We've recently added over 600 new officers to support the surge, but it's still going to take time to make your way through the airport," Pekoske wrote in a social media post on Friday.

More than 43,000 flights are expected to take off Sunday and around 43,500 are expected to fly on Monday as well, according to the Federal Aviation Administration . At least 10,000 flights in and out of the U.S. were delayed Friday and over 9,500 were delayed on Saturday, according to FlightAware . Around 3,500 flights in and out of the U.S. have been delayed as of Sunday afternoon.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are expected to have the least amount of travelers by air, with a little over 30,000 flights taking off each day, the FAA says. And if traveling by car, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day may be better days because of minimal traffic impacts, according to AAA.

If you're riding the rails, Amtrak is warning travelers of "lengthy delays" in the Northeast because of single tracking and overhead wiring, which has led to cancellations at some stations.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Friday in a public service campaign also urged travelers to prepare by creating alerts in the FEMA app and following TSA for updates. It also cautioned drivers to make sure they have an emergency car kit.

