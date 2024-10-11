Sheila E.: Tiny Desk Concert

This Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, NPR Music celebrates artists from all corners of Latinidad with an 'El Tiny' takeover.

Sheila E. is a portrait of motion.

Not just the movement of her body as one of the world’s most recognized drummers, but also as a versatile musician who glides easily from genre to genre with the ease of a master. For her time behind the Desk, she assembled a team of musicians to play tracks from her first ever salsa album Bailar.

From the first notes of “Rumba Percussion Jam,” Sheila E.’s bona-fides performing true rumbera (traditional Afro-Cuban drumming and singing) are on full display with her conga chops. The entire set is a reflection of her long standing ability to meld Afro-Caribbean, jazz and funk into a danceable celebration that caps off with shots of tequila for her final track “Playa Tequila.”

Any amount of time spent with Sheila E. is a reminder that high caliber musicianship is always first and goes down easier when presented with the joyous energy of an icon.

SET LIST

“Rumba Percussion Jam”

“Mi Amor”

“The Way That You Do”

“Possibilities”

“Playa Tequila”

MUSICIANS

Sheila Escovedo: lead vocals, percussion

Raymond McKinley: bass, tour management, production management

Myke Davison: guitar

Bertron Curtis: keys

Rose Ann Dimalanta: keys

Daniel Rodriguez: drums

Fausto Cuevas: percussion

Johny Ayquipa: trumpet

Percy Recavarren: trombone

Lynn Mabry: vocals

Rebecca Jade: vocals

Debi Nova: vocals

Jean Rodriguez: vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Felix Contreras

Director/Editor: Maia Stern

Audio Technical Director: Josephine Nyounai

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Alanté Serene

Audio Engineer: Ted Mebane

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Michael Zamora

Tiny Desk Team: Hazel Cills, Josh Newell

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

