Check out the fashion as stars arrive at the 2024 Emmys red carpet

The 76th Primetime Emmys Awards are on Sunday night, hosted by father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, creators and stars of the hit TV series Schitt’s Creek. Nominees and stars hit the red carpet on Sunday evening outside of the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Here are some of their looks.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images / Getty Images Andrew Scott

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images Ayo Edebiri

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images / Dan Levy and Eugene Levy

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images Quinta Brunson

Amy Sussman / Getty Images / Getty Images Meryl Streep

Amy Sussman / Getty Images / Getty Images Selena Gomez

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images Bowen Yang

Amy Sussman/Getty Images / Janelle James

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images Nicola Coughlan

Amy Sussman / Getty Images / Getty Images Sheryl Lee Ralph

Amy Sussman / Getty Images / Getty Images Lisa Ann Walter

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images Amber Chardae Robinson

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba

Amy Sussman / Getty Images / Getty Images Anna Sawai

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern

Amy Sussman / Getty Images / Getty Images Tyler James Williams

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images Ella Purnell

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images Christine Baranski

Amy Sussman / Getty Images / Getty Images Jeremy Allen White

Amy Sussman / Getty Images / Getty Images Saoirse Ronan

Amy Sussman / Getty Images / Getty Images Mindy Kaling

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images Chris Perfetti

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images Dakota Fanning

Amy Sussman / Getty Images / Getty Images Carrie Coon

Amy Sussman/Getty Images / Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images Rita Ora

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images Taylor Zakhar Perez

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images Liza Colón-Zayas

Amy Sussman / Getty Images / Getty Images Ramy Youssef

Amy Sussman / Getty Images / Getty Images Aaron Moten

Amy Sussman / Getty Images / Getty Images Kristen Wiig

Amy Sussman / Getty Images / Getty Images D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai

Amy Sussman/Getty Images / Molly Gordon

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images William Stanford Davis

Amy Sussman / Getty Images / Getty Images Ilona Maher