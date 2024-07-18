Top Democrats in Washington walking a careful line on Biden amid party panic about his candidacy

Updated July 18, 2024 at 16:25 PM ET

Top Democrats in Washington are mired in an ongoing crisis over President Biden's continued candidacy that has been exacerbated by his recent COVID diagnosis.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, are all responding to leaked reports that they have directly appealed to Biden to step aside. None are publicly denying the leaks. Democrats have been panicking — both in public and in private — as they try to appeal to Biden to voluntarily step aside.

Biden has continued to insist that he is still expects to be the party's nominee and is undeterred from his campaign.

Asked in an interview on Wednesday whether he feels betrayed by leaders in his party, Biden acknowledged that his "terrible" debate against former President Donald Trump three weeks ago had fueled the questions about his age. But he said his record stands for itself — and took a swipe at political reporters.

"They have no limit," he told Luis Sandoval of TelevisaUnivision’s Uforia, complaining that "there are no editors anymore."

Jim Vondruska/Getty Images / Getty Images North America / Getty Images North America Quentin Fulks, Biden's deputy campaign manager, speaks to reporters on July 17 in Milwaukee.

On Thursday, Biden was working from home in Rehoboth Beach, Del., and was “feeling fine,” his deputy campaign manager Quentin Fulks told reporters in Milwaukee.

Fulks, who was trying to talk about Republican policies ahead of Trump's speech on the sidelines of that party's national convention, expressed some frustration at the continued line of questioning about whether Biden might change his mind about running.

“I talk to the president every day, like I said: he is not wavering on anything. The president has made his decision. I don't want to be rude but I do not know how many more times we can answer that," Fulks said.

A series of non-denial denials

None of the top leaders have publicly declared Biden should remain the party's nominee, fueling more questions from rank-and-file members about how explicit they have been in their private discussions with the president.

After the Washington Post reported former President Barack Obama has told people he thinks Biden needs to consider whether his bid for a second term is still viable, a source familiar with Obama's thinking said he "continues to see his primary role as a sounding board and counselor for President Biden, as they have long done for each other for many years now."

"He believes Joe Biden has been an outstanding president and is protective of him both personally and of the Biden administration’s strong and historic accomplishments," said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

A Pelosi spokesperson released a statement Thursday responding to reports published by CNN that Pelosi told Biden that polls show he cannot defeat Donald Trump and his continued candidacy could prevent Democrats from retaking control of the House. The statement does not explicitly deny the reporting.

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images / AFP / AFP A July 18, 2024 photo shows the Capitol in Washington, DC. Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill are showing increasing doubt about President Biden's reelection bid.

“Speaker Pelosi respects the confidentiality of her meetings and conversations with the President of the United States," the spokesman wrote. "Sadly, the feeding frenzy from the press based on anonymous sources misrepresents any conversations the Speaker may have had with the President.”

Jeffries and Schumer also made statements

The continued panic has escalated during the Republican National Convention where Presidential nominee Donald Trump is set to accept his party's nomination tonight.

The Pelosi statement follows a similar response from Jeffries and Schumer following reporting in The Washington Post that the pair asked Biden to step aside in a recent conversation.

A Jeffries spokesman released a statement Wednesday saying the pair "expressed the full breadth of insight, perspective and conclusions about the path forward" without explicitly denying that they called on Biden to step aside.

“Leader Hakeem Jeffries privately met with President Joe Biden a week ago. On behalf of the House Democratic caucus, he directly expressed the full breadth of insight, perspective and conclusions reached about the path forward - after extensive colleague to colleague discussions," the spokesman wrote. "Any further characterization of the private, one-on-one meeting between President Biden and Leader Jeffries is speculative and uninformed. The letter sent by Leader Jeffries to his House Democratic colleagues speaks for itself.”

A Schumer spokesman took a similarly careful approach, calling reporting "idle speculation."

"Leader Schumer conveyed the views of his caucus directly to President Biden on Saturday," the spokesman wrote.

Copyright 2024 NPR