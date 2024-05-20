© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Listener poll: What song reminds you of leaving high school?

By Robin Hilton
Published May 20, 2024 at 10:07 AM EDT
Angela Weiss
/
AFP via Getty Images

With graduation season here, we're asking you to send us a voice memo — or an email — telling us about a song that takes you back to when you left school, said goodbye to old friends and headed out on your own. Maybe it's a song you came back to over and over again, one that brought you comfort, lifted you up or helped you find clarity in one of the most uncertain periods of your life. We'll feature select stories and songs on an upcoming episode of All Songs Considered.

Just record a voice memo telling us:

Your first name and where you're located (city, state or country).
The name of the song.
Why it reminds you of high school or why it means so much to you.

Email it to us: allsongs@npr.org

You can also send us a written email or fill out the form below.

Robin Hilton
