NJ TRANSIT Named as One of America's Best Large Employers by Forbes

“NJ TRANSIT’s latest accolade is further evidence of the agency’s comprehensive transformation since the outset of my Administration,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “This significant honor confirms that NJ TRANSIT is not just a world-class public transportation system but a nation-leading employer as well, one that prioritizes the growth, satisfaction, and inclusion of the men and women who keep New Jersey moving.”

“Forbes’ prestigious and independent evaluation has once again recognized NJ TRANSIT’s considerable efforts over the past six years to build a culture of excellence, inclusiveness and employee satisfaction – this time naming us one of the best employers in America,” said NJ TRANSIT President & CEO Kevin S. Corbett. “This recognition reaffirms our position as an employer of choice in our region, and is a testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment of so many in our organization.”

The 2024 Forbes America’s Best Employers List was compiled through independent surveys from a vast sample of over 170,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the United States. NJ TRANSIT ranked 178 out of all large employers nationwide, and in the top eight of all employers in the "Transportation and Logistics" industry.

The final score was based on two types of evaluations:

Personal – Evaluations given by employees themselves, also known as direct evaluations.

Public – Evaluations given by friends and family members of employees, or members of the public who work in the same industry – also known as indirect evaluations. A much higher weight was placed on personal evaluations.

This resulted in two sub-lists: one for “Mid” sized organizations (those with 1,000 to 5,000 employees) and “Large” sized organizations (those with more than 5,000 employees).

Statista, who Forbes partnered with to conduct the survey, publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

To access the complete list, click HERE.

NJ TRANSIT offers its employees opportunities for professional growth, including rewarding and stable career paths, and exceptional benefits. Our team of more than 12,000 employees across a wide range of trades, professions and crafts, pride themselves on serving the transportation needs of the New Jersey, New York and Philadelphia region every day. From our operations staff and frontline personnel who make up more than 80% of our workforce, to the various administrative employees that are critical to keeping the wheels turning, the people of NJ TRANSIT are what make the company a great place to build a career.

Our excellent benefits package includes medical, dental, and vision insurance programs, paid sick leave and vacation, short- and long-term disability, flexible spending accounts, and deferred compensation. Employees receive access to educational reimbursement, excellent in-house training programs, transportation benefits, and wellness programs. The greatest benefit? Knowing you've made a difference in people's lives.

To learn how you can join our award winning team visit njtransit.com/careers.