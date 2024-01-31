The Thistle & Shamrock: Auld Lang Syne

The songs of Robert Burns are as popular today as they were when they were first written over 200 years ago. Fresh interpretations by today's singers tell the story of why Burns's songs have been sung around the world for generations. Host Fiona Ritchie explores some of the bard's timeless lyrics and delves into the verses of his famous anthem, Auld Lang Syne, to explain its bittersweet nostalgia. Featured artists include Pete Clark, The Cast, Andy M. Stewart, and Dougie MacLean.

