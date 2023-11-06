Bursting out of Detroit Rock City and hailed by The Michigan Daily as "the past, present, and future of rock n' roll," Mac Saturn has grooves at its heart, playing with a buoyant energy that makes dancing a command rather than an option. As Macc -- who sings everything with the assurance and swagger that’s as much Harry Styles as Mick Jagger -- puts it: “The songs are rock, but they’ve got that other thing going on — that funky, dancey, Motown groove — that makes them our own thing.” Completing the lineup is drummer Angelo Coppola, guitarists Mike Moody and Nick Barone, and pianist Evan Mercer on the keys. The band covered a lot of ground on its debut EP "Until the Money Runs Out." Since then, they've racked up millions of streams and become known for their electrifying live shows that harken back to the glitz and glam of 70s rock stars. Their own sold-out headlining shows across North America are packed with fans singing along with every word - even to songs that haven't been released yet - and their tours with The Struts and Dirty Honey have inspired even more people to enter Mac Saturn's orbit.

https://www.macsaturn.com/

Mac Saturn - Mint Julep Mac Saturn - Mint Julep Listen • 3:29

[DOWNLOAD NOW] (To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)

You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify