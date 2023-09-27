Monmouth County Job Fair-Thursday, September 28th

“The Board of County Commissioners is excited to partner with the Division of Workforce Development to provide this free event to County residents who are looking for a new job or pursuing a new career path,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “Those seeking a job will find employers at this event where they can discuss opportunities with a variety of companies and organizations.”

Participating organizations are expected to offer full-time and part-time jobs, temporary employment and/or internship opportunities. Early access from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. will be available for individuals with disabilities and for veterans.

“Individuals who attend our Fall Job Fair will have an opportunity to meet with employers who are searching for hard-working, qualified applicants to fill available positions in fields including finance, healthcare, logistics and manufacturing, law enforcement and everything in between,” said Commissioner Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the Division of Workforce Development. “Job-seekers do not need to register to attend the event and we encourage everyone to bring resumes to share with prospective employers.”

A full list of participating businesses will be posted at www.workinmonmouth.com. Free parking for attendees will be available in Lot 7.

The Monmouth County 2023 fall job fair is being held in partnership with the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, Monmouth County Workforce Development Board, New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Brookdale Community College, and Monmouth Ocean Development Council.

The Monmouth County Division of Workforce Development offers services that benefit employers and job-seekers in Monmouth County by matching employers with workers who have the training and skills the business requires. The Division also helps prepare Monmouth County residents for careers in various industries by providing job readiness, occupational skills training and job search assistance.

Job-seekers and employers interested in more information should call 732-683-8850, ext. 6011, or visit www.workinmonmouth.com.