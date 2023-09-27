© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Charley Crockett dazzles at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Will Loftus
Published September 27, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT
Charley Crockett
Eric Ahlgrim
/
Courtesy of the artist
Charley Crockett

Last year, Charley Crockett sold out the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, the home of the Grand Ole Opry. He and his band, The Blue Drifters, played in front of a gold velvet curtain with vintage-style running lights along the front of the stage.

It was a perfect match for his retro country sound and a big jump from Charley's days busking on street corners in Nashville. That Ryman show was captured on Live from the Ryman, Crockett's new album out this Friday. You'll be able to see that performance when it's released as a concert film alongside the record, but today, World Cafe brings you preview of it in a live mini-concert taken from that performance. Enjoy.

Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, is the host and writer of NPR's daily nationally-syndicated music interview and discovery program World Cafe. She has interviewed artists like Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand, Questlove and Brandi Carlile, and was a 2022 keynote lecturer on the topic of Folk Music and music discovery at the Chautauqua Institution.
Will Loftus