Jenny Lewis embraces the Nashville sound on 'Joy'All'

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Kimberly Junod
Published June 9, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT
Jenny Lewis
Mama Hot Dog
Courtesy of the artist
Jenny Lewis

What little thing are you going to do for yourself today that will bring you joy? Maybe you go for a run or get a coffee from your favorite place down the street? Maybe it's the way you do your hair, or even just admiring a beautiful view on your way to work.

Joy'All is the fifth studio album from Jenny Lewis, and as the name implies, Lewis is reminding you and herself that joy can be found everywhere. In this session, Lewis talks about the things that bring her joy. There are the big things, like her puppy and making music in her new community of Nashville, and smaller things, like her festive outgoing voicemail message. She also performs songs from the new album live, which we hope will bring you some joy.

Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, is the host and writer of NPR's daily nationally-syndicated music interview and discovery program World Cafe. She has interviewed artists like Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand, Questlove and Brandi Carlile, and was a 2022 keynote lecturer on the topic of Folk Music and music discovery at the Chautauqua Institution.
Kimberly Junod
World Cafe senior producer Kimberly Junod has been a part of the World Cafe team since 2001, when she started as the show's first line producer. In 2011 Kimberly launched (and continues to helm) World Cafe's Sense of Place series that includes social media, broadcast and video elements to take listeners across the U.S. and abroad with an intimate look at local music scenes. She was thrilled to be part of the team that received the 2006 ASCAP Deems Taylor Radio Broadcast Award for excellence in music programming. In the time she has spent at World Cafe, Kimberly has produced and edited thousands of interviews and recorded several hundred bands for the program, as well as supervised the show's production staff. She has also taught sound to young women (at Girl's Rock Philly) and adults (as an "Ask an Engineer" at WYNC's Werk It! Women's Podcast Festival).