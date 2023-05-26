© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Graham Nash finds harmony with his own voice on 'Now'

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Kimberly Junod
Published May 26, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT
Graham Nash
Amy Grantham
/
Courtesy of the artist
Graham Nash

Graham Nash has spent his career harmonizing with others, but he says his latest album is the most personal one he's ever made.

Now is his first studio album in seven years. Nash has lived in the United States for decades now, but he's originally from the U.K., and he got his start singing with Allan Clarke in The Hollies in the early '60s. He moved to America in the late '60s to sing with David Crosby and Stephen Stills in the band Crosby, Stills & Nash. In this session, you'll hear Graham talk about that big move across the pond, about singing with Clarke again for the first time in many years, and about Crosby, who passed away earlier this year.

Copyright 2023 XPN

Tags
NPR Music
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, is the host and writer of NPR's daily nationally-syndicated music interview and discovery program World Cafe. She has interviewed artists like Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand, Questlove and Brandi Carlile, and was a 2022 keynote lecturer on the topic of Folk Music and music discovery at the Chautauqua Institution.
Kimberly Junod
World Cafe senior producer Kimberly Junod has been a part of the World Cafe team since 2001, when she started as the show's first line producer. In 2011 Kimberly launched (and continues to helm) World Cafe's Sense of Place series that includes social media, broadcast and video elements to take listeners across the U.S. and abroad with an intimate look at local music scenes. She was thrilled to be part of the team that received the 2006 ASCAP Deems Taylor Radio Broadcast Award for excellence in music programming. In the time she has spent at World Cafe, Kimberly has produced and edited thousands of interviews and recorded several hundred bands for the program, as well as supervised the show's production staff. She has also taught sound to young women (at Girl's Rock Philly) and adults (as an "Ask an Engineer" at WYNC's Werk It! Women's Podcast Festival).