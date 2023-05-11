Could a Ban on Gas-Powered Lawn Tools Be on the Horizon for New Jersey?

Some New Jersey towns, namely Montclair, Maplewood and Paramus are looking to ban or limit the use of gas-powered lawn tools to cut back on noise and also the exhaust they emit. Places like Califonina and Washington DC have already instituted limits or outright \bans and that’s what some lawmakers would like to do here. Some homeowners and landscapers object to any bans citing the fact that electric devices are not up to the task and in order to keep them charged, they would have to run them off their trucks which tend to be run on diesel fuel.

