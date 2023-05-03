Russia alleges Ukraine tried to attack the Kremlin in a Putin assassination attempt

Updated May 3, 2023 at 9:27 AM ET

Russian authorities said Ukraine tried to attack the Kremlin overnight with drone strikes in an alleged attempt to assassinate President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin's press service said on Wednesday Russian air defenses shot down two drones attempting to strike Putin's residence inside the Kremlin walls.

"We regard these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the president," the Kremlin said.

Putin was not in the building at the time of the alleged attack.

The Ukrainian government has not claimed responsibility for an overnight attack in Moscow.

"We have no information about the so-called evening attacks on the Kremlin," Serhiy Nikiforov, spokesperson for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said, according to Ukrainska Pravda newspaper.

Footage shared on social media, that could not be independently verified, allegedly showed a drone exploding as it approached the roof of the Kremlin.

Moscow authorities issued an immediate ban on all drone usage inside the Russian capital.

"The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit," the Kremlin said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

