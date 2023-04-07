Some artists are trying to get concert tickets directly to fans to avoid high fees

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Lots of artists are looking for ways to get concert tickets into the hands of fans without those high fees from online ticket sellers. Indie pop star Maggie Rogers is one of them. The Alaska singer is going analog and taking ticket sales totally offline. They'll only be sold in person at venue box offices for one day. And Rogers will even be at a booth herself selling tickets in New York later today. Her message - come buy a ticket like it's 1965. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.