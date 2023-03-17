WALL TOWNSHIP MAN SENTENCED FOR ATTEMPTING TO ENDANGER THE WELFARE OF A CHILD

FREEHOLD – A Wall Township man was sentenced to a total of three years in a New Jersey State Prison in connection with the 2019 attempt to endanger the welfare of a child, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Friday.

On Friday, March 10, 2023, before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Marc C. Lemieux, Kenneth Megill, 43, was sentenced on a third-degree charge of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Upon release, Megill faces mandatory Megan’s Law registration and Parole Supervision for Life.

Megill pled guilty to the charge on October 14, 2022.

Megill utilized an online dating platform in an attempt to endanger what he believed to be a 14-year-old male high-school student by sending him sexually explicit messages and requesting nude photographs of the child. Megill was arrested and charged following an investigation by the Wall Township Police Department, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Investigators are seeking additional information about Megill’s activities. Anyone with information can contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Anthony Lacher at 800-533-7443.

This case was handled by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Stephanie Dugan. Megill was represented by Robert C. Wolf, Esq., of Red Bank.