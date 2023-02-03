The Yosemite postmaster retires after more than 40 years (and a whole lot of mail)

Welcome to a new NPR series where we spotlight the people and things making headlines — and the stories behind them.

Instead of getting chased by rowdy dogs, John Reynolds had his pick between bears, coyotes and plenty of other creatures (not actually, but imagine!)

Who is he? John Reynolds was the postmaster for Yosemite National Park in California, serving over 40 years in the Yosemite and El Portal Post Offices. This week, he retired from the position.

Reynolds started his career in the summer of 1978 as a college student. After a casual visit to his mother at work, (who happened to be a 43-year employee of the Yosemite Post Office), he was offered a summer job. Is there a gene for mail?



A true (and rare!) area local, Reynolds was born and raised in Yosemite Valley, with parents that both worked in the park.



He worked many different roles in the post offices of the area:, first as a clerk, and eventually becoming the postmaster for neighboring town El Portal in 2004. In 2012, he achieved his dream of becoming Postmaster for the Yosemite Post Office, the position he is now retiring from.



John and his wife Christine lived and raised their family in the area, even residing in the postmaster's house, a job perk that is limited to just a handful of U.S. post offices, including Yosemite, Yellowstone, and The Grand Canyon

A local legend. You might not know many people from this part of the U.S. but John's impact was widely felt in his community.

Family friend and Yosemite local, Micole Mccarthy, shared this story with us:

/ Photo courtesy of Christine Gale Reynolds / Photo courtesy of Christine Gale Reynolds The legend himself at his retirement ceremony on Tuesday, January 31st, 2023.

What does he have to say about himself?

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images / Getty Images The mighty Yosemite Falls looking mighty.

So, what now?

John and Christine first plan to move out of the Postmaster's house into their own place nearby.



Despite having lived in the area his entire life, he says there is plenty of back country he'd still like to explore.



Then, there's time to enjoy retirement. The Reynolds will be traveling to Europe, and John plans on taking lots of road trips, "unencumbered by a time schedule" , on his motorcycle.



/ Christine Gale Reynolds / Christine Gale Reynolds John and his wife Christine during father's day weekend in 2016.

