'Yours Truly,' Jason Lytle

After 15 years with the band Grandaddy, singer Jason Lytle packed his bags and moved to big sky country. In Montana, he built a home studio, then spent two years recording his first solo album, Yours Truly, the Commuter.

Lytle's fresh start in Bozeman, Mont., worked. In a new town, far from the ghosts of his hometown of Modesto, Calif., he reinvented himself and reconnected with his passion for music. Fans of his Grandaddy material, however, needn't worry about a radical departure from his old sound.

The finished project, Yours Truly, the Commuter, sounds much like a Grandaddy album. There's a familiar balance between electronic and acoustic instrumentation, and a thematic throughline from his previous work. It seems Lytle has grown no more comfortable with his time on the road, and his struggle between life as a working musician and life as a solitary, responsible citizen peeks through.

Jason Lytle is on tour through July. Rusty Miller, singer for the group Jackpot, joins him here.

