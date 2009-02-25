GOP Skeptical Of President's Ambitious Agenda

President Barack Obama spoke to a joint session of Congress for the first time last night before a national audience. He outlined an ambitious plan to repair the national economy, and used the national prime-time broadcast to reemphasize his commitment to health care, and education as top priorities.

Michael Steele, chairman of the Republican National Committee, explains why some members of his party are skeptical of the President's plan to repair the country's problems.

