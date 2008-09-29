Amos Lee On Mountain Stage

Amos Lee's influences have been widely noted since the former elementary-school teacher from Philadelphia burst onto the scene in 2003. John Prine, Bill Withers, Otis Redding, Donny Hathaway and many more permeated Lee's stereo while he worked at a jazz record shop in Philly, and his soulful folk sound brings those artists to mind. Lee's slinky voice perfectly accompanies his grounded lyrical observations, and is capable of broad falsetto leaps and simmering soul grooves.

During his performance on Mountain Stage, Lee and his band touch on highlights from all three of his Blue Note recordings: 2005's self-titled release, 2006's Supply & Demand and his latest, Last Days at the Lodge.

This segment originally ran Sept. 29, 2008.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.