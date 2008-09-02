© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Wynton Marsalis Moves Jazz To 'Higher Ground'

Published September 2, 2008 at 10:00 AM EDT

Jazz legend Wynton Marsalis says that music is the "art of the invisible" — it is memory, intention and imagination. Marsalis explains his relationship to jazz in his new book, Moving to Higher Ground: How Jazz Can Change Your Life.

"Jazz music is America's past and its potential," Marsalis writes, "summed up and sanctified and accessible to anybody who learns to listen to, feel, and understand it. The music can connect us to our earlier selves and to our better selves-to-come. It can remind us of where we fit on the time line of human achievement, an ultimate value of art."

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR Music