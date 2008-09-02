Wynton Marsalis Moves Jazz To 'Higher Ground'

Jazz legend Wynton Marsalis says that music is the "art of the invisible" — it is memory, intention and imagination. Marsalis explains his relationship to jazz in his new book, Moving to Higher Ground: How Jazz Can Change Your Life.

"Jazz music is America's past and its potential," Marsalis writes, "summed up and sanctified and accessible to anybody who learns to listen to, feel, and understand it. The music can connect us to our earlier selves and to our better selves-to-come. It can remind us of where we fit on the time line of human achievement, an ultimate value of art."

