Dierks Bentley, Country Crooner, On Mountain Stage

One of the fastest-rising stars in country music, Dierks Bentley visited Mountain Stage for his performance in 2007. It was recorded on location at the Paramount Arts Center in the border town of Bristol, Tenn./Va., known to many as the "Birthplace of Country Music."

In 1927, the Victor Talking Machine Company sent record producer Ralph Peer from New Jersey to Bristol to make what came to be known as the first commercial country music recordings. Peer captured the music on tape just a few blocks from where the now-restored Paramount stands. Bentley's concert was recorded in celebration of the 80th anniversary of those first recordings.

A native of Phoenix, Ariz., the country singer has cultivated a cult-like following, in part by playing on the road nearly 300 days a year. While researching country music for The Nashville Network by day and performing at night, Bentley signed a deal with Capitol Records. His 2003 self-titled debut showed a genuine love for artists like Merle Haggard and Waylon Jennings, and spawned the hit single "What Was I Thinkin'." Since Bentley's first album came out, he has scored a total of six No. 1 hits on the U.S. country charts, and several more Top 10 songs.

