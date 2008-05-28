Mates of State Rock the 'BPP' Jukebox

RACHEL MARTIN, host:

OK, we've got one more treat for you. We had the band Mates of State on this show today. There will be videoing their performance later up on our website. Let's hear a little bit more from their performance. But in order to do that, we need the BPP jukebox to be activated, and I need a quarter. Have you got a quarter, Laura?

LAURA CONAWAY: Dude, I brought a Susan B. Anthony dollar.

MARTIN: Sweet!

CONAWAY: Play it.

MIKE PESCA, host:

That'll fit? Cool!

MARTIN: Yeah, I can adjust the little slot.

(Soundbite of jukebox)

(Soundbite of song "Now")

MATES OF STATE: (Singing) I've been waiting for a sign, I've been waiting for a sign, To tell me where, Tell me where I belong.

You've been waiting for the night, You've been waiting for the night, To take you far, Take you far away from here.

Now, now, now, now, now, now, now. Now, now, now, now, now, now, now. Now, now, now, now, now, now, now. Who, who, who, who?

Now, now, now, now, now, now, now. Now, now, now, now, now, now, now. Now, now, now, now, now, now, now. Who, who, who, who?

I've been waiting for a sign, I've been waiting for a sign, To tell me where, Tell me where, where I belong.

You've been waiting for the night, You've been waiting for the night, To take you far, Take you far away from here.

Now, now, now, now, now, now, now. Now, now, now, now, now, now, now. Now, now, now, now, now, now, now. Who, who, who, who?

Now, now, now, now, now, now, now. Now, now, now, now, now, now, now. Now, now, now, now, now, now, now. Who, who, who, who?

And as I'm waiting on your doorstep now, I notice patterns in the paint. I'm wondering how the glass will hit, When I, as I turn and go in shame.

Now, now, now, now, now, now, now. Now, now, now, now, now, now, now. Now, now, now, now, now, now, now. Now, now, now, now, now, now, now.

Now, now, now, now, now, now, now. Now, now, now, now, now, now, now. Now, now, now, now, now, now, now. Now, now, now, now, now, now, now.

MARTIN: That sure was a long last note. That was "Now" by Mates of State, live in studio at the BPP. You can see part of their performance at our website, npr.org/bryantpark. That's it for this hour of the BPP. We are always online right where I told you so, npr.org/bryantpark. And I'm Rachel Martin.

PESCA: And I'm Mike Pesca and this was the Bryant Park Project from NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

