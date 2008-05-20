© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Detectives Search Manson Ranch for Murder Victims

By Michele Norris,
Carrie Kahn
Published May 20, 2008 at 4:00 PM EDT

Sheriffs' detectives in Inyo County, Calif., believe a one-time hideout of the notorious Charles Manson clan may be concealing the bodies of murder victims from nearly 40 years ago. The detectives are converging Tuesday on the Barker Ranch with shovels and high-tech ground-penetrating radar to search for graves.

The Manson family killed actress Sharon Tate and six other people in Los Angeles in 1969. Later, a member of the gang suggested that more victims had been buried at the ranch near Death Valley.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR News
Michele Norris
Carrie Kahn
Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.