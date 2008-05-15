Part Two: Death Cab Rocks 'BPP' Jukebox

RACHEL MARTIN, host:

Hey, hey. It's Death Cab for Cutie day here at the BPP. Earlier we talked to the band and they played us some songs from their new, brand-spanking album, "Narrow Stairs." But we're not done yet.

MIKE PESCA, host:

So, we have an extra treat from another album. Let's put a quarter in the BPP Jukebox. Here's Death Cab for Cutie with a live version of the song "Brothers on a Hotel Bed" from their album "Plans."

(Soundbite of jukebox)

(Soundbite of song "Brothers on a Hotel Bed")

Mr. BEN GIBBARD: (Singing) You may tire of me as our December sun is setting because I'm not who I used to be. No longer easy on the eyes, but these wrinkles masterfully disguise The youthful boy below, who turned your way and saw Something he was not looking for, both a beginning and an end. But now he lives inside someone he does not recognize When he catches his reflection on accident.

On the back of a motor bike, With your arms outstretched trying to take flight, Leaving everything behind. But even at our swiftest speed we couldn't break from the concrete, In the city where we still reside. And I have learned that even landlocked lovers yearn for the sea like navy men.

'Cause now we say goodnight from our own separate sides, Like brothers on a hotel bed, Like brothers on a hotel bed, Like brothers on a hotel bed, Like brothers on a hotel bed...

You may tire of me as our December sun is setting because I'm not who I used to be.

PESCA: And that's Death Cab for Cutie playing "Brothers on a Hotel Bed" live in the BPP studio. And that is it for this hour of the BPP. We are always online at npr.org/bryantpark. I'm Mike Pesca.

MARTIN: And I'm Rachel Martin, and this is the Bryant Park Project from NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

