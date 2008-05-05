© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Oil-Rich Abu Dhabi Builds Renewable-Energy City

By Steve Inskeep,
Joe Palca
Published May 5, 2008 at 12:00 AM EDT

In the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi sits on nearly 10 percent of the world's oil reserves. So it may be surprising to hear that climate leaders there have launched a major initiative in sustainability called Masdar. The demonstration city of 50,000 inhabitants will have a zero carbon footprint.

As part of our Climate Connections series with National Geographic, host Steve Inskeep talks with NPR's Joe Palca about the project.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR News
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Joe Palca
Joe Palca is a science correspondent for NPR. Since joining NPR in 1992, Palca has covered a range of science topics — everything from biomedical research to astronomy. From 2011 to 2020 he produced stories that explored the minds and motivations of scientists and inventors as part of his series, Joe's Big Idea. Palca is also the founder of NPR Scicommers – A science communication collective.