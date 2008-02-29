Oil Surpasses $103 a Barrel

RENEE MONTAGNE, Host:

As the dollar descends, the price of oil keeps rising. Fear of inflation is one of the many reasons investors are putting their money into commodities like oil. In trading yesterday the price of a barrel of light, sweet crude oil rose to a record of $102.59. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

