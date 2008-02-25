© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
New York Philharmonic Set for North Korea Show

Published February 25, 2008 at 4:00 PM EST

The New York Philharmonic will perform Tuesday at the East Pyongyang Grand Theatre in Pyongyang, North Korea. The concert represents an historic occasion, as a prominent U.S. cultural institution visits an isolated nation.

Robert Siegel talks with Tim Page, visiting professor of music and journalism at the University of Southern California, about the orchestra's program. The group is slated to perform Wagner, Dvorak and Gershwin.

