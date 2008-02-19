Coalition in Works after Pakistan Election
It appears that Pakistan pulled off an election relatively free of violence and voting irregularities. Early results give opposition parties of former prime ministers Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif a big victory. The results could further undermine the power and influence of President Pervez Musharraf. Now it's time for the horse-trading to begin to build a governing coalition and select a prime minister, a process that could take some time.
