Shows May Have Uneven Return from Writer Strike

Striking screenwriters are considering a proposed contract that would end their 12-week-long strike. It looks like voting on it could wrap up Tuesday and — if all goes according to plan — they could be back at work as soon as Wednesday.

But the television industry already has its sights set beyond that. Producers and studios are scrambling to pick up production and see how much of the TV season they can salvage.

Half-hour comedies are expected to get back on the air with fresh episodes faster than hourlong dramas.

And some serialized shows — like 24 and Heroes — might not come back until next fall because there won't be enough time left in the season to wrap up their complicated plots.

