A delegate from Scotland Yard releases a report of its investigation into the assassination of former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto on Friday. The findings echo those of the Pakistan government: that she was killed by the force of the suicide blast, not by a gunshot wound.

The report is unlikely to dampen speculation that the government was somehow involved in Bhutto's death.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.