McCain Leads GOP, Dems Split after Super Tuesday

Published February 6, 2008 at 12:00 PM EST
Arizona Senator and Republican presidential hopeful John McCain celebrates results on Super Tuesday, February 5, 2008 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Getty Images
Arizona Senator and Republican presidential hopeful John McCain celebrates results on Super Tuesday, February 5, 2008 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Arizona Sen. John McCain reinforced his lead among GOP candidates with big wins in California and New York, while results show Democrats Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama with a long fight ahead to win the nomination.

Stephanie Cutter, communications director for Democratic Sen. John Kerry's 2004 presidential campaign, is joined by Sarah Taylor, former political director for President George W. Bush, to sort through Super Tuesday results and weigh-in on the campaign road ahead.

