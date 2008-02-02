Symphonic Forensics: Alsop's 'CSI Beethoven'

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is trying to solve two of music history's most enduring mysteries: Why did Beethoven lose his hearing, and what was the cause of his death?

Conductor Marin Alsop leads the investigation, along with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, in a series of concerts called CSI Beethoven. The orchestra plays selections from Beethoven's symphonies, joined by a team of forensic scientists — including Dr. Charles Limb, from the Department of Otolaryngology at Johns Hopkins University Hospital, and a leading researcher on deafness.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.