Microsoft Eager for Share of Online Ad Revenue

Microsoft has plenty of reasons to want to acquire online giant Yahoo — 80 billion reasons, in fact. Online ad revenues are expected to double by 2010, reaching $80 billion, and Microsoft is eager to get into the game — if for no other reason than to slow rival Google's historic growth.

Ina Fried, senior writer at CNET News.com, talks with Michele Norris about the potential deal and the lucrative world of online advertising.

