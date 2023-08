Paul Tibbets, who piloted the plane that dropped the first atomic bomb, has died at age 92.

On Aug. 6, 1945, Tibbets' B-29 dropped the nearly five-ton bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

Tibbets always insisted that he did not have regrets. He told NPR in 2000 that the suggestion that the atomic attack was morally wrong was "hogwash."

