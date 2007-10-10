© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Janet Reno Presents America in Song

Published October 10, 2007 at 10:00 AM EDT
Former U.S. attorney general Janet Reno has released a 3-CD compilation of American folk songs. Above, Reno arrives at the 47th Annual Grammy Awards in Feb. 2005.
Kevin Winter
/
Getty Images
Former U.S. attorney general Janet Reno has released a 3-CD compilation of American folk songs. Above, Reno arrives at the 47th Annual Grammy Awards in Feb. 2005.

Former U.S. attorney general Janet Reno discusses her latest project, a 50-song compilation of folk music entitled Song of America. The 3-CD collection features songs from 1492 to the present day, and was inspired in part by Reno's desire to share music with her great- nieces and nephews.

Guests:

Janet Reno, former U.S. attorney general; co-producer of Song of America

Ed Pettersen, co-producer of Song of America

Ben Taylor, singer-songwriter featured on Song of America

