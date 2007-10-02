U.N. Envoy Meets with Myanmar Leaders

STEVE INSKEEP, host:

It's MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

DEBORAH AMOS, host:

And I'm Deborah Amos.

Mr. U NYAN WIN (Foreign Minister, Myanmar): Normalcy has now returned in Myanmar.

AMOS: That was Myanmar's foreign minister reassuring the U.N. General Assembly last night that security forces in his country had exercised the utmost restraint against protesters. Thousands of Burmese monks and citizens flooded the streets in reaction to sudden fuel price hikes. At least 10 were killed last week by government security forces.

INSKEEP: Now the U.N. envoy to the country once known as Burma has left the country. He did meet today with pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi as well as the country's military leader. Ibrahim Gambari's mission was to persuade the generals to take demands for democracy seriously. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.