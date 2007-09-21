© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Protesters Call for Justice for Jena 6

By Audie Cornish
Published September 21, 2007 at 6:00 AM EDT

The so-called Jena 6 refers to a group of black teenagers in Jena, La., accused of fighting a white classmate. The boys were initially facing charges of attempted murder for the brawl. Prosecutors say they are fighting for a forgotten victim. But civil rights protesters argue Jena school and law enforcement officials are dealing out harsh justice to the African-American teens while overlooking their white schoolmates who hung nooses to intimidate the black teens.

Audie Cornish
Over two decades of journalism, Audie Cornish has become a recognized and trusted voice on the airwaves as co-host of NPR's flagship news program, All Things Considered.