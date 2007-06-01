© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
'Sgt. Pepper,' an Album That Shaped an Era

By Paul Ingles
Published June 1, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

The Beatles', Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band was released June 1, 1967, in Britain, and on June 2 in the United States. The album became a phenomenon, spending 15 weeks at the No. 1 spot in the Billboard Top 200. The success came after the Beatles had announced that they would no longer tour — and after their "bigger than Jesus" controversy.

Even AM radio was forced to play songs from the album — but the record was perfect for the then-new frequencies of FM. Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band was certified gold within two weeks of its release.

