Stability in Iraq on the Table in U.S.-Iran Meeting

By Anne Garrels
Published May 28, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

The United States ambassador to Baghdad and his Iranian counterpart met for four hours Monday in what the American side called a business-like atmosphere.

The talks, hosted by Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, were the most high-profile discussions between the two nations since the U.S. broke diplomatic relations with Iran nearly three decades ago.

The talks focused on one subject only: Iraq.

Anne Garrels