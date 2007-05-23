U.S. General: Search Persists for Missing GIs

The U.S. military is reporting that it has in its custody the body of an American soldier, believed to be one of the three missing since May 12. The soldier has not yet been identified.

The search for the other missing U.S. soldiers continues, Maj. Gen. William Caldwell tells NPR's Robert Siegel — and it will remain the sole mission until their whereabouts are determined. Caldwell is the chief spokesman for the Multinational Force in Iraq.

