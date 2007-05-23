© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
U.S. General: Search Persists for Missing GIs

Published May 23, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT
Maj. Gen. William Caldwell, spokesman of the Multi-National Forces-Iraq, speaks at a press conference as Ali al-Dabagh, Iraqi government spokesman (left) listens in the Green Zone in Baghdad.
Ahmad-Pool
/
Getty Images
Maj. Gen. William Caldwell, spokesman of the Multi-National Forces-Iraq, speaks at a press conference as Ali al-Dabagh, Iraqi government spokesman (left) listens in the Green Zone in Baghdad.

The U.S. military is reporting that it has in its custody the body of an American soldier, believed to be one of the three missing since May 12. The soldier has not yet been identified.

The search for the other missing U.S. soldiers continues, Maj. Gen. William Caldwell tells NPR's Robert Siegel — and it will remain the sole mission until their whereabouts are determined. Caldwell is the chief spokesman for the Multinational Force in Iraq.

