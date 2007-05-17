New Norms Found in Study of American States

How "average" or "American" is your state? The Associated Press has produced an analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data that ranks the 50 states and the District of Columbia according to how closely they resemble the country's demographics.

They looked at 21 demographic factors — from race, age, income and education to immigration and the percentage of residents living in urban and rural areas.

Illinois came out on top, because the state's racial, urban, and rural characteristics almost match that of the nation, as the AP's Stephen Ohlemacher tells NPR's Michele Norris.

The state least like the rest of the nation: West Virginia.

