White House Misses Testimony Notification Deadline

The White House missed a deadline Friday night to notify Congress if it would allow three key officials to testify voluntarily about their roles in the dismissal of eight United States attorneys. The administration said it hoped to have an answer for Congress by Tuesday.

Congressional leaders say that they might subpoena the officials if the White House does not comply with the testimony request.

The White House now says that no one knows for sure who first came up with the idea to dismiss the attorneys.

The growing controversy over the reasons for the dismissal of the U.S. attorneys has put pressure on Attorney General Alberto Gonzales, with some in Congress calling for his resignation.

