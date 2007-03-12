Halliburton Opening a Headquarters in Dubai

Oil industry services company Halliburton may be best known as the company that Vice President Dick Cheney once ran. Now it has a new claim to fame as one of the first top American businesses to relocate its corporate leadership team to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. The company's CEO, and an undisclosed number of other executives, are opening a new Halliburton headquarters in the Middle Eastern country.

