Sen. Barack Obama (D-IL) has announced that he has filed papers to create a presidential exploratory committee. The announcement, which was made on his Web site, is a first step in the senator's potential 2008 run for president.

Obama, who has served as a senator for two years, says he will reveal more about his campaign plans in person on Feb. 10.

