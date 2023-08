A horse-drawn carriage carried the body of music legend James Brown through the streets of Harlem on Thursday to the world-famous Apollo Theater, where a sea of people waited to say farewell to the man known as the "Godfather of Soul."

Brown died Christmas Day at the age of 73. He was to play in New York on New Year's Eve.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.