Weighing Options for the Best Exit from Iraq

Melissa Block talks with Eliot Cohen, professor of Strategic Studies at the School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University, about exit strategies for Iraq.

Cohen critiques recently aired proposals for early withdrawal; partitioning; and talks with Syria and/or Iran, among others. Cohen is the author of Supreme Command: Soldiers, Statesmen, and Leadership in Wartime and a co-author of Military Misfortunes: The Anatomy of Failure in War.

