Evangelical Leader Resigns After Sex Allegations

By Jeff Brady
Published November 3, 2006 at 6:00 AM EST

The president of the National Association of Evangelicals -- a group representing 30 million Christians -- resigned Thursday after a male prostitute claimed on a Denver radio show that the two had had a three-year sexual relationship.

The Rev. Ted Haggard has denied the claims. But he has also taken a leave of absence as pastor of his Colorado Springs mega-church, the 14,000-member New Life Church.

An e-mail sent out by Haggard's church says the pastor has "confessed" that "some of the accusations against him are true."

